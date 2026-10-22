Foundational Chiropractic Named October 2026 Entrepreneur of the Month

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC are proud to announce Dr. Joeli Koenig of Foundational Chiropractic in Forest City, IA as the October 2026 Entrepreneur of the Month.

When Dr. Joeli Koenig was studying at the Palmer College of Chiropractic, she always knew she wanted to own her own business. After gaining experience working in Mason City, she decided it was time to take the next step and open her own practice, Foundational Chiropractic, in Forest City.

Joeli provides chiropractic care using the Gonstead Method, which focuses on analyzing the spine and identifying specific areas that need adjustment. Her approach centers on finding the source of a patient’s pain rather than treating symptoms alone.

“We really find where that pain point is in the spine and fix that. We aren’t chasing symptoms. We’re chasing the root cause,” Joeli said. As a female chiropractor in Forest City, Joeli also sees an opportunity to help more women access chiropractic care. She believes her presence in the community has made it easier for some women to seek treatment.