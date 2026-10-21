MBT KIOW Prep of the Week October 21, 2026
Lake Mills Sophomore Betsy Byars
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore from Lake Mills High School. Betsy Byars had a great week on the volleyball court last week for the Bulldogs, helping her team win the Top of Iowa Conference Championship. In the Bulldogs’ two TIC Tournament games, Byars racked up 39 kills, 26 digs, 3 blocks, and 6 aces. She also added 28 kills, 20 digs, and 7 aces at the Algona tournament, helping the Bulldogs win three matches. Congratulations to Betsy Byars of Lake Mills, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
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