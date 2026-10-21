Marian Lenz

Marian A. Lenz, 80, of Forest City, IA, passed away on October 18, 2026, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Mankato, MN.

There will be a Funeral Service for Marian at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2026, at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St, Forest City, IA 50436, with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating.

A time of visitation will begin at 10:00 AM the morning of the service at the church.

Burial will be at St Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Whittemore, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Pilot Knob Lutheran Church – Operation Christmas Child Fund in Marian’s name.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.