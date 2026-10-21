Hampton man arrested on threat of terrorism charge after Hampton-Dumont schools locked down

HAMPTON, Iowa — A Hampton man has been arrested and charged with threat of terrorism after a reported threat on social media prompted a lockdown at Hampton-Dumont Community School District buildings Wednesday morning, according to Radio On The Go and KLMJ radio in Hampton.

The Hampton Police Department said Seth Matthew Johnson was arrested after officers investigated the reported threat. Police also executed a search warrant at a property at 13 Fourth St. SE in Hampton in connection with the case.

The lockdown was lifted later Wednesday after law enforcement determined there was no ongoing threat to the schools or the community, according to the report.

Police said Johnson appeared in court and is being held at the Hardin County Jail.

Hampton police said the safety of students is the department’s top priority and thanked everyone who came forward with information. The department said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Department at 641-456-2529.