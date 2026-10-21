Hampton-Dumont Schools Remain in Lockdown as Police Investigate

HAMPTON, Iowa — All Hampton-Dumont schools remain in lockdown while local police investigate a reported threat, according to school officials.

The district is keeping the lockdown in place out of an abundance of caution, according to RadioOnTheGo News, which spoke with Superintendent Tim Felderman. District officials emphasized that the safety and security of students remains their top priority.

District leaders said further updates will be shared as new details emerge.

The district earlier informed parents of the lockdown and asked families to avoid school grounds during the investigation, officials said.

Officials have not released details about the nature of the threat, when the lockdown began or which police department is investigating.

This is a developing story. NorthIowaNow will update it as verified information becomes available.