Hampton-Dumont Schools Lockdown Lifted After All-Clear Given

HAMPTON, Iowa — The lockdown at Hampton-Dumont Schools was lifted Wednesday after law enforcement gave the all-clear, according to RadioOnTheGo News.

The all-clear came at 11:38 a.m., the news outlet reported. All district schools will follow their normal Wednesday early-dismissal schedule, according to the report.

Local police had been investigating a reported threat, according to school officials. The district earlier informed parents that schools were in lockdown and asked families to avoid school grounds during the investigation.

At 10:56 a.m., the news outlet spoke with Superintendent Tim Felderman, who said all schools remained in lockdown out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement investigated. District officials emphasized that the safety and security of students remains their top priority, according to the report.

District leadership indicated that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Officials have not released details about the nature of the threat, when the lockdown began or which law enforcement agency investigated.

NorthIowaNow will update this story as verified information becomes available.