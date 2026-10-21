Hampton-Dumont Schools in Lockdown During Threat Investigation

UPDATE 11:15 am

HAMPTON, Iowa — All Hampton-Dumont schools remain in lockdown while law enforcement investigates a potential threat, according to RadioOnTheGo News, which spoke with Superintendent Tim Felderman.

The district is keeping the lockdown in place out of an abundance of caution, according to the report. District officials emphasized that the safety and security of students remains their top priority.

The district earlier informed parents of the lockdown and asked families to avoid school grounds during the investigation, officials said.

Officials have not released details about the nature of the threat, when the lockdown began or which law enforcement agencies are responding.

This is a developing story. NorthIowaNow will update it as verified information becomes available.

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HAMPTON, Iowa — Hampton-Dumont Schools are in lockdown while law enforcement investigates a potential threat, according to the district.

The district informed parents of the lockdown, officials said. Families are being asked to stay away from school grounds while the investigation continues.

Officials have not released details about the nature of the threat, which schools are affected or when the lockdown began.

This is a developing story. NorthIowaNow will update it as more information becomes available.