Garner’s Plas-Tech Tooling Wins SBA Million Dollar Pitch Contest

GARNER, Iowa — Garner-based Plas-Tech Tooling Inc. has won the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Million Dollar Pitch Competition, the SBA announced.

The manufacturer was one of five national finalists competing for a share of a $1 million cash prize pool funded by Clover, according to the SBA. The competition aired as a special broadcast tied to the nation’s 250th birthday and is streaming on Prime Video and YouTube.

Plas-Tech Tooling makes custom CNC-machined components, injection-molded plastic parts and fabricated tooling for industrial supply chains.

The show was taped last month in Washington, D.C. Finalists pitched their expansion plans to a live audience and a celebrity judging panel, the SBA said. The episode also shows the finalists visiting the White House to meet with the president.

“Plas-Tech Tooling’s incredible victory in the Million Dollar Pitch Competition is a testament to the grit and ingenuity of Iowa small businesses,” said Brad Zaun, SBA regional administrator. “Their success showcases how our regional manufacturers are strengthening critical U.S. supply chains and creating high-paying jobs right here at home.”

The episode served as the final round of the SBA’s summer-long Patriot Pitch Competition, according to the agency. The SBA encouraged residents to watch the broadcast on Prime Video or YouTube.