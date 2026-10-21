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Forest City to Host Two Events on Wednesday

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 hours agoLast Updated: October 20, 2026

Forest City officials are welcoming the public to two events taking place on Wednesday. Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes explained.

The event was brought on by some local help wanting to showcase northern Iowa according to Mikes.

The events will take place at noon on Wednesday in Pammel Park by the Forest City Emergency Services Building.

 

 

 

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor11 hours agoLast Updated: October 20, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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