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Forest City to Host Two Events on Wednesday
Forest City officials are welcoming the public to two events taking place on Wednesday. Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes explained.
The event was brought on by some local help wanting to showcase northern Iowa according to Mikes.
The events will take place at noon on Wednesday in Pammel Park by the Forest City Emergency Services Building.
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