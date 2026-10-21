Plas-Tech and Garner Celebrate Top Honors

Plas-Tech Tooling Incorporated of Garner has won the grand prize in the first annual Small Business Administration’s National Million Dollar Pitch Competition. The $400,000 national top prize was awarded to Andrew and Ryan Sonquist.

The event was held in Washington, DC and according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt, area residents were treated to a special event held in Garner.

The guests included high ranking dignitaries from Washington D. C. according to Schmidt.

Schmidt was excited to announce the final results.

According to Schmidt, this win is a tremendous boost to the city.