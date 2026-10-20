The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 10/20/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Possible closed session “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently

in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to

prejudice or disadvantage the position of Winnebago County in such litigation” Iowa

Code 21.5(1)(c).

3. Consider for approval action from closed session.

4. Consider for approval Resolution to create new fund.

5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

6. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

7. Discussion, with possible action, regarding purchase of real estate in King Township,

Section 27.

8. Consider for approval equipment purchase for the Secondary Road department.

9. Consider for approval renewal of HIPPA Program.

10. Open Forum.

11. Consider for approval County claims.

12. Consider for approval Payroll claims