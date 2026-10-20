Community Kitchen of North Iowa served 127,000 free meals last year, tripling 2019 total

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Community Kitchen of North Iowa served 127,000 free meals last year, more than triple the 41,000 meals it provided in 2019, as more families and seniors struggle with food insecurity.

Karen Sturgis with the Community Kitchen shared the figures during a recent Community Conversations interview.

“We have experienced a tremendous growth in the last five years. So serving more meals, more of our neighbors are struggling. Last year we served 127,000 free meals,” Sturgis said.

The organization served more than 13,000 meals in September alone, according to Sturgis.

Sturgis said the need extends well beyond the homeless population, with seniors and children making up a significant portion of those receiving meals.

“One of our larger demographics is adults 65 and older. A lot of our parents and grandparents are living in poverty. Families, you know, children,” Sturgis said.

The Community Kitchen provides free lunches Monday through Saturday and evening meals Monday through Thursday. Both dine-in and carry-out options are available, and there are no income or residency requirements.

The organization also relies heavily on donated food, rescuing approximately 280,000 pounds last year.

Sturgis said volunteers are always needed to help prepare and serve meals.

“The most common volunteer opportunity is basically helping us prepare and serve meals. So we do lunch six days a week, so volunteers for that usually come in about 9:00,” Sturgis said.

The Community Kitchen is supported entirely through donations, grants and food contributions.

Those interested in volunteering or supporting the organization can call 641-424-2316.