The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 10/19/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Chris Oliver, Veterans Affairs Director, to discuss Operation Green Light.

6. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Recorder.

7. Receive letters on pressure tanks and small bulk tanks for taxes for Gold-Eagle Cooperative, New

Cooperative, Inc., and Growmark, Inc.

8. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Consider Resolution 2026-31 Resolution to Vacate County Road

b. Consider 2026 Standing Corn Snow Fence Policy

9. Consider going into closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5(1)(j) to discuss strategy and terms

regarding the potential purchase or sale of particular real estate located in the Wright County Agribusiness

Park, where premature disclosure could reasonably be expected to impact the competitive position or value

of the transaction.

10. Old Business.

11. New Business.

12. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

Department Head Meeting following Drainage Trustees agenda.