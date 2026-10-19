The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 10/19/26

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

c. Fueling Station

d. Salt Shed

e. Monarch RV Park

f. Administrative Building Project

1 Public Hearing on Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimate of Cost

2 Resolution 2026-37 Adopting Plans and Specifications

3 Resolution 2026-38 Making Award of Contract

4 Review and approval of Addendum No. 2

5 Review and approval of Addendum No. 3

7. Drainage

a. General

1. DD #11/Proposed New Lateral – Set Public Hearing Date

2. IDOT Culvert/Ditch Cleanout – DD #46 – Quotation Approval

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Public hearing on proposed internal loan – 9:00 A.M.

13. Resolution 2026-39 – Authorizing Internal Loan to Fund Urban Renewal Project Costs

14. Building/Grounds

a. General

b. Maintenance

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. Water/Wastewater

17. Department Head Discussion

18. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago County Supervisors’ Room – Friday, November 6

– 9:00 A.M.

b. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026

General Election Canvass)

c. 2026 General Election Canvass – Tuesday, November 10 – 9:00 A.M.

d. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

e. DD #6/7Lat 7 – Public Hearing – Proposed Ditch and Tile Improvements – Monday, November

16 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn