The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 10/19/26
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
c. Fueling Station
d. Salt Shed
e. Monarch RV Park
f. Administrative Building Project
1 Public Hearing on Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimate of Cost
2 Resolution 2026-37 Adopting Plans and Specifications
3 Resolution 2026-38 Making Award of Contract
4 Review and approval of Addendum No. 2
5 Review and approval of Addendum No. 3
7. Drainage
a. General
1. DD #11/Proposed New Lateral – Set Public Hearing Date
2. IDOT Culvert/Ditch Cleanout – DD #46 – Quotation Approval
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Public hearing on proposed internal loan – 9:00 A.M.
13. Resolution 2026-39 – Authorizing Internal Loan to Fund Urban Renewal Project Costs
14. Building/Grounds
a. General
b. Maintenance
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. Water/Wastewater
17. Department Head Discussion
18. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago County Supervisors’ Room – Friday, November 6
– 9:00 A.M.
b. Board of Supervisors’ Meeting – Tuesday, November 10 – 8:30 A.M. (Note change for 2026
General Election Canvass)
c. 2026 General Election Canvass – Tuesday, November 10 – 9:00 A.M.
d. County Offices Closed for Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11
e. DD #6/7Lat 7 – Public Hearing – Proposed Ditch and Tile Improvements – Monday, November
16 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn
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