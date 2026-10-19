The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 10/19/26

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/919719741

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance

9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider recommendation of amendment to zoning ordinance for data centers to be classified as conditional uses rather than permitted uses while the county updates it zoning ordinance

10:05 a.m. Consider claims

Recess as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:20 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Consider drainage work orders

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices

Consider claims/stamped warrants

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

Reconvene as Board of Supervisors

10:45 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency

of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when

necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation

Possibly consider payroll change for Maintenance Director

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors