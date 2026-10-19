The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 10/19/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/919719741
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads
9:30 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider recommendation of amendment to zoning ordinance for data centers to be classified as conditional uses rather than permitted uses while the county updates it zoning ordinance
10:05 a.m. Consider claims
Recess as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:20 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
Consider claims/stamped warrants
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
Reconvene as Board of Supervisors
10:45 a.m. Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code section 21.5(1)(i) to evaluate the professional competency
of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance, or discharge is being considered when
necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation
Possibly consider payroll change for Maintenance Director
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
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