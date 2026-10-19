The Forest City Council Meeting for October 18, 2026

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link below.

https://forestcity.ia.3cx.us:5001/meet/fb844fa21bc2ed5e8cbd5dcb1e45710c06e31a46

The proposed agenda until approved is as follows:

Call to Order

Business

RESOLUTION 26-27-15 FOR APPROVING VK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROPOSAL / AGREEMENT Resolution 26 27 15 VK PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PROPOSAL AGREEMENT Resolution 26-27-16 Authorizing WHKS Grant Submittal Resolution 26 27 16 Authorizing WHKS Grant Submittal PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AGREEMENT TIM COFFEY TRAIL – PHASE 2 PROJECT PSA Tim Coffey Trail Staab Construction’s Pay Request No. 23 for the WWTP Improvements project. Pay Request No. 23 Forest City WWTP Improvements Bear Creek Clubhouse Pay Request #1 #1 Bear Creek Club Staff Reports Public Forum This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes. Adjournment