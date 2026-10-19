The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 10/19/26
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
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The proposed agenda is as follows:
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. October 12, 2026, Regular Session
B. October 13, 2026 Workshop Session
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. Motion to Approve Clerk’s Monthly Report of Fees
5. CG Public Health – Authorize chair to sign Iowa DNR Agreement between Iowa Department of Natural
Resources and Cerro Gordo County
6. County Engineer –
CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
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