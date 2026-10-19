The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 10/19/26

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

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The proposed agenda is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. October 12, 2026, Regular Session

B. October 13, 2026 Workshop Session

PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only

NEW BUSINESS

1. County Auditor – Claims

2. County Auditor – Payroll

3. County Auditor – Drainage

4. Motion to Approve Clerk’s Monthly Report of Fees

5. CG Public Health – Authorize chair to sign Iowa DNR Agreement between Iowa Department of Natural

Resources and Cerro Gordo County

6. County Engineer –

CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT