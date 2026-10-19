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The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 10/19/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: October 19, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 10am.  You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
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The proposed agenda is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. October 12, 2026, Regular Session
B. October 13, 2026 Workshop Session
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. Motion to Approve Clerk’s Monthly Report of Fees
5. CG Public Health – Authorize chair to sign Iowa DNR Agreement between Iowa Department of Natural
Resources and Cerro Gordo County
6. County Engineer –
CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: October 19, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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