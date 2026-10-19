Hanlontown Man Launches $30,000 Fundraiser to Bring Bonanza Plane to Buddy Holly Crash Site

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A Hanlontown man is raising money to bring a Beechcraft Bonanza, the same type of airplane involved in the 1959 crash that killed Buddy Holly, to the crash site near Clear Lake.

Andrew Althoff has launched a fundraising campaign called “Bring the Bonanza Home” with a goal of raising $30,000 to place a 1959 Beechcraft Bonanza at the site. Althoff operates the American Pie Parking area near the memorial and recently discussed the project.

The crash killed Holly, Ritchie Valens, the Big Bopper and pilot Roger Peterson.

“I think the best addition would be bringing a plane that is a sister plane, if you will, same model and type as what they were in that terrible night, to make a better connection with history,” Althoff said.

Althoff hopes to eventually build a structure to house the aircraft, along with a small museum highlighting the site’s history. He said the project is about preserving history and honoring those who died.

“We’re looking to do it with the most dignity and honor to all those that did lose their lives, and not use it as any kind of a negative remembrance, but more of a bridge to history and something tangible that people can see and connect with instead of just trying to picture in their head or look up,” he said.

Althoff said the larger fundraising goal is $50,000, which would also pay for improvements to the parking area.

He said transportation arrangements are already in place, and the aircraft could arrive within weeks of the group reaching the initial goal, pending its release through the Federal Aviation Administration process.

Donations and more information are available at americanpieparking.org.