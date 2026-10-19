Hancock County Board Begins Ordinance Process on Data Centers

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors have begun the process of putting ordinances in place to handle data center construction and operation in the county. Similar actions are being taken for battery storage, solar farming, and wind farms.

The county has begun work on a recommendation of an amendment to a zoning ordinance for data centers to be classified as conditional uses rather than permitted uses while the county updates its zoning ordinance. Supervisor Gary Rayhons put forward an outline for the zoning and adjustment board to consider.

Supervisor Sis Greiman, who had advocated that a moratorium on construction of these facilities be put in place in earlier discussions, agreed that the outline was a good place to start on the possible amendment to the ordinance.

Rayhons believes that the outline gives the board of adjustment an opportunity to define the needs of the county residents, farmers, and businesses.

The board decided to forward the outline to the Adjustment Board for development.