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Forest City Schools Look Toward Project Approval

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: October 19, 2026

The Forest City Community School District has been dealing with a number of issues including their HVAC systems according to Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

The HVAC issues did not end there according to Lehmann.

Still more issues remained that the board needed to take action on according to Lehmann.

The board approved each of these projects.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: October 19, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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