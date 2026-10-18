The Lake Mills City Council to Meet Monday

The Lake Mills City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. The council will hear reports from various departments before reviewing and possibly approving the consent agenda.

The council will hold a public hearing for Amendment to Ordinance 197, Chapter 69.11 which deals with parking, specifically a weather-related parking ban during winter weather.

The council will get a Water Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvement project update and discuss the 8th pay estimate from Peterson Construction on the project.

After addressing a solid waste agreement with Peterson Sanitation, the council will turn its attention to a request to fill open position in the Police Department. The council will ask for clarity in the Police Officer Training Agreement.

There have been some concerns over trucks and other heavy vehicles along North 3rd Avenue East. The council is expected to address these traffic concerns.

With a recent reduction in industry in the city, the council is looking at electrical rates and if any increases are necessary. the council will hear about the DGR Engineering Financial Analysis Rate Study whicxh addresses the issue. In a related issue, the council will also hear from the Economic Development Committee and get an update on their findings.

The council will begin the budgeting process for the next fiscal year and set a date for a budget meeting.