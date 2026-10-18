The Forest City Council to Meet Monday

The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. You can view the meeting on kiow.com beginning at that time. The council will first approve a consent agenda including the approval of a business license for Bueford Tyler who will operate Flavor Town at 1116 Highway 69. The business will be a 24 hour /seven day a week operation when it opens.

The council will review a resolution which approves the Veenstra and Kimm Incorporated Professional Services Agreement for the engineering services on the Tim Coffey Trail. It calls for the design services at a lump sum of $47,800 and the right of way and easement acquisition services to be at most $6,900.

The council will be presented with a 23rd pay request by Staab Construction for the water wastewater treatment plant improvements project. Kingland Construction will present a first pay request for work done on the Bear Creek Golf Course Clubhouse.

Mayor Ron Holland will call for staff reports and those from the council. He will then call for a public forum which is time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda.