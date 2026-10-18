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Sunday Talk: Norwood on Issues With the State Treasury

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 minutes agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026

John Norwood is running for State Treasurer in the upcoming election. He says that reforms are needed included an increase in taxes and better accountability. He spoke with KIOW / KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor about his intentions in our Sunday Talk.

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 minutes agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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