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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Taxpayer Assistance and AM Radio

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 minutes agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026

U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters on several issues facing the country. Topics included the Russia diesel deal, Iran, the Taxpayer Assistance and Service Act, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and the proposed Trump Dividend in our Sunday Talk.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 minutes agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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