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Sunday Talk: Grassley on Taxpayer Assistance and AM Radio
U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley recently spoke with reporters on several issues facing the country. Topics included the Russia diesel deal, Iran, the Taxpayer Assistance and Service Act, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act and the proposed Trump Dividend in our Sunday Talk.
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