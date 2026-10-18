State Treasurer Smith, Challenger Norwood Disagree on Treasury

Republican Roby Smith says about $150 million in state money was temporarily invested in Iowa banks when he became State Treasurer four years ago.

The State Treasurer invests taxes as soon as they’re paid to the state and withdraws the funds when they’re scheduled to be spent. In the last fiscal year, Smith managed 10 billion dollars’ worth of temporary investments.

John Norwood is the Democrat who’s challenging Smith’s bid for a second term. Norwood says with the state collecting $10 billion dollars a year in taxes, investing just a billion in Iowa financial institutions isn’t enough.

The candidates also have different views on the process used to hire the person to oversee the state-run pension system. Governor Reynolds recently appointed a new CEO for the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System or IPERS. The previous CEO resigned and another top administrator was fired this spring after an investigation into alleged misconduct. Norwood says the pension fund’s board of directors should be involved in selecting the CEO of IPERS.

The head of IPERS used to be hired by a state agency director. A 2003 state law gave governors authority to appoint the IPERS CEO, then two-thirds of state senators have to confirm the appointment. Smith says that process has been used when both Democrats and Republican have been in control of state government.

Governor Reynolds says there were no financial issues involved in the alleged misconduct that led to the firing and resignation of two IPERS executives. Norwood says an IPERS employee who was fired claims in a lawsuit that investment returns have been inflated.

Smith says his focus is on maintaining the long-term strength of IPERS.