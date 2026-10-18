Roy H. Smith, 64, of Kanawha, Iowa, passed away October 16, 2026, at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha.

Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha is in charge of arrangements.

Roy Henry Smith, the youngest child of Gordon and Dorothy (Bjorklund) Smith, was born on March 4, 1962, in Clarion, Iowa. He grew up in Colter and attended school in the CAL Community School District.

After completing his schooling, Roy began working as a painter at Kiefer Built in Kanawha, Iowa, where he spent 25 years. He later began working as a welder for Stellar, where he worked for another 20 years. Throughout his 45 years in the workforce, Roy was known for his strong work ethic and dedication.

On September 9, 2000, Roy was united in marriage to Angela Gordon at the Kanawha United Methodist Church. Through his marriage to Angie, Roy became a dad to her two daughters, and together they built their family and made their home in Kanawha.

In his free time, Roy enjoyed reading books, etching glass and the occasional trip to the Casino. Though he was a quiet man, he was always observant, noticing the little things others might miss and using those observations to help the people he loved. Roy was a trustworthy and protective person who could always be counted on. He had a special way with kids and showed his love and care through the quiet, thoughtful ways he looked out for others.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Angela Smith of Kanawha; daughters Heather (Tim) Finely of Independence, Missouri and their children Ronald, Rickie, Ryon and Rylin and Sonya Gordon of Des Moines, Iowa; siblings Vincent Smith, Ardith Shelman, Lowell (Kathy) Smith, Doreen Dodd, Karen Hanna, Rose (Bill) Brown and Carol (Troy) Plagge; mother-in-law Carol Niles, brother-in-law Arlan Cegelske along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Steve Niles, sister Linda Ceglske, sister-in-law Sandy Smith and brothers-in-law Darwin Hanna, Carl Shelman and Ken Dodd.