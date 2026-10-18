Local NewsLocal NewsMedia
Reynolds Sentenced on Revoked Driving Charges
Kyante Reynolds of Forest City pled guilty to “Driving While Revoked,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on March 25, 2026.
Reynolds was sentenced to two days in jail. Reynolds was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,000, applicable surcharges, and court costs and the fine suspended.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.