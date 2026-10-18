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Reynolds Sentenced on Revoked Driving Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor52 minutes agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026

Kyante Reynolds of Forest City pled guilty to “Driving While Revoked,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on March 25, 2026.

Reynolds was sentenced to two days in jail. Reynolds was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $1,000, applicable surcharges, and court costs and the fine suspended.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor52 minutes agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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