Palacios Sentenced on Harassment Charges

Jacobo Palacios of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Harassment in the 1st Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an incident involving the Lake Mills Police Department on September 12, 2026.

Guzman Palacios was sentenced to 365 days in jail and all but 30 days of said sentence are suspended. Guzman Palacios was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended.

Guzman Palacios will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 2 years.