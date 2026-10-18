Long Sentenced on Possession Charges

Bryce Long of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense, Marijuana,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 7, 2026.

Long was sentenced to four days in jail, shall obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through treatment recommendations. Long was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs.