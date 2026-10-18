Gebken Sentenced on Child Endangerment Charges

Mason Gebken of Thompson, pled guilty to “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 23, 2026.

Gebken was sentenced to 365 days in jail and all but 2 days of said sentence are suspended. Gebken was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended. Gebken will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 2 years.