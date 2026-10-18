Charlson Sentenced on Domestic Abuse Charges

Brandon Charlson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault – 2nd Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 9, 2026.

Charlson was sentenced to 365 days in jail and all but 7 days of said sentence are suspended. Charlson was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Charlson will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year, must complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.