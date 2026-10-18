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Charlson Sentenced on Domestic Abuse Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor9 minutes agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026
Closeup of gavel in court room

Brandon Charlson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault – 2nd Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 9, 2026.

Charlson was sentenced to 365 days in jail and all but 7 days of said sentence are suspended. Charlson was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Charlson will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year, must complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor9 minutes agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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