Charlson Sentenced on Domestic Abuse Charges
Brandon Charlson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Domestic Abuse Assault – 2nd Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 9, 2026.
Charlson was sentenced to 365 days in jail and all but 7 days of said sentence are suspended. Charlson was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $430, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Charlson will be under the supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year, must complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.
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