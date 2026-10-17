Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Mid October Fishing Rated

Area Weather

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 40. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are around 60 degrees in many district water bodies. Last updated on 10/15/2026

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches.

Pick up bluegill from shore with a piece of crawler on a jig. Try along Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: There is a good population of 17- to 20-inch catfish. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat.

There is a good population of 17- to 20-inch catfish. Use cut bait or crawlers fished on or near the bottom from shore and around the rock piles in deeper habitat. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have had luck from shore. Throw a twister or use live bait like a minnow or a leech under a bobber from shore. Anglers have had luck near the fish house in Town Bay and the inlet bridge.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water.

Find crappie near submerged structure in 5-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in 5-15 feet of water using minnows or crawlers.

North Twin Lake (Calhoun)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye near shore as water temperatures cool down. Try throwing twisters or using a minnow under a bobber.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom.

Look for catfish around rocky shorelines and near the dredge cuts. Use cut bait, stink bait, or a crawler fished on the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleye action near shore. Try crankbaits, twisters, or a crawler or leach fished under a bobber.

Swan Lake (Carroll)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Find black crappie near shore this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties.

Find black crappie near shore this time of year. Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow fished under a bobber from shore and from the jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegill near shore. A recent survey showed good numbers of 7- to 8-inch fish. Use a piece of crawler under a bobber near shore and from the jetties.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 10/01/2026

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 0.84 inches below crest. Navigation buoys have been removed for the season.

Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are catching crappie off the docks with small jigs around the boat hoists.

Anglers are catching crappie off the docks with small jigs around the boat hoists. Muskellunge – Good: Fall is an excellent time to target musky. Cast baits near docks and vegetation beds.

Fall is an excellent time to target musky. Cast baits near docks and vegetation beds. Walleye – Fair

Yellow Bass – Excellent: Use small jigs, crawlers , and cut bait on the outside edges of vegetation beds. Anglers are catching all sizes of fish.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is near crest. Navigation buoys have been removed for the season.

Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll crappie jigs in 8-12 feet of water.

Drift fish or troll crappie jigs in 8-12 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Small jigs and nightcrawler pieces are working in a variety of depths.

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Signs across the lake mark this area.

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater and weedless baits. Target woody structure near shore.

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 4.95 feet.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are in the mid-60s. The fishing bite is good for many species. Water levels are at crest. Most pleasure boaters are off the lakes for the year; many docks and hoists are out for the season. Last updated on 10/15/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The panfish bite is good.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are targeting quality-sized fish.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 66.0

66.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 65.0

65.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The perch bite has been good as water temperatures continue to fall. Anglers are catching good sized fish.

Walleye – Good: Trolling and livescope has worked well to target fish.

Trolling and livescope has worked well to target fish. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching perch from the weedline out to 15 feet of water. Some chasing may be needed to stay on top of schools. Jigs with minnows or jigs paired with wigglers work well.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 65.0

65.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth trolling with crank baits off points.

Bluegill – Good: The bite has been variable, but very good when it’s on.