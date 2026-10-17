Proposed Hancock County Data Center Hits Major Roadblock

Hancock County leaders say the man who owns more than 700 acres of land in the county that was being considered for a data center is pulling out of the business deal. County Supervisor Gary Rayhons says the landowner, David Boehnke, made his letter of intent public.

Mission Critical North Iowa or MCNI Incorporated was hoping to use the land for a data center. Rayhons says the issue has been very contentious and he sees both sides.

Rayhons says the interested parties wanted what was best for the safety of the county. In a statement, MCNI officials said they initiated the idea of a data center in order to grow opportunities in northern Iowa and to keep youth from leaving the area. Rayhons says residents are wondering about other options.

County supervisors are considering a possible ordinance change that will better regulate similar projects like data centers in the future.