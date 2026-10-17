North Iowa Community School Board to Meet Monday

The North Iowa Community School Board will meet on Monday beginning with a work session at 5:30pm in the school cafeteria where the Food Service Director will inform school board members of the requirements that the Nutrition Department has to meet.

The board will then hold a public hearing meeting beginning at 6pm on the resolution for a flexibility account transfer. The board will receive written comment and oral comment from the public.

The board will then hold a regular meeting to hear from visitors wishing to address the board in an open forum. This will be followed by a consent agenda consisting of the accepting of resignations, contract adjustments, fundraiser requests, donations to the district, and out of state field trips.

The board will hear from administrators and their own board members. The board may approve the resolution on flexibility account transfers and will discuss the use and cost of a turf tank sharing agreement.

The board will review plans for the American Education Week that takes place November 16th through the 20th.