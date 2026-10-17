Domestic Violence Deaths Going Up

Violence Free Iowa’s most recent report shows 28 people in Iowa died from domestic violence in the 2025 fiscal year. Spokesperson Ruxandra Marcu says deaths have gone up since the state started tracking them in 1995.

Marcu says they look beyond the numbers when they look for solutions.

. She says they know from the patterns that safe housing is life saving, and that almost half of the domestic violence fatalities and homicides are carried out by guns. She says that was a part of this year’s report as well.

Marcu says one of the most important things a family member or friend or bystander can do is believe the victim.

She says it’s also important to not push someone to leave.

Marcu says their victim service providers cover all 99 counties and an advocate can help someone find the safe housing or shelter they need.