Check for Invasive Species When Winterizing

The areas recreational boating season will soon draw to a close, and anyone who owns a boat, trailer, dock or lift is reminded to check for aquatic invasive species or A-I-S before storing them for the winter. Jason Euchner, an aquatic vegetation management biologist at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it’s important to closely inspect your docks after pulling them from the water.

Aquatic invasive species move from one water body to another by hitchhiking on boats, in bait buckets, and on other equipment used in the water. Euchner says Iowans need to make an effort to avoid spreading AIS.

Euchner says he wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few new reports of AIS in the coming couple of weeks.

He notes it’s illegal to possess or transport prohibited aquatic invasive species or to transport any aquatic plants on water-related equipment in Iowa.