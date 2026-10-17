Autumn is Showing Its True Colors
A rainy September has translated into a colorful October as Iowa’s trees are well on the way to showing the reds, oranges, yellows and golds of autumn. Joe Herring, a district forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it could be an ideal weekend ahead for taking a nice, long drive to see the splendor of fall.
Temperatures plummeted Friday night and Saturday morning into the 20s and 30s, which could prompt an escalation in the state’s fall color show.
The National Weather Service posted a Freeze Warning for 80 Iowa counties, with the rest under either freeze watches or frost advisories during that time period. A warm up with high temperatures in the mid 60’s to low 70’s and lows in the 40’s is forecast through Wednesday.
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