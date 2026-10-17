Naig Says Fall Harvest Will Pick Up

Iowa’s fall harvest started slow as fields remained wet, but they are starting to make some progress as things dry out. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says it’s not full speed ahead yet, but at least there is field work going on.

Naig said the frosty conditions of tonight will be welcome for the harvest as it will cool things down. He says they continue to monitor the quality of the crop.

Naig say there will be plenty of propane for grain dryers and for homes for the rest of the autumn into the winter season.