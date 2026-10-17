AudioLocal NewsLocal NewsMedia

Naig Says Fall Harvest Will Pick Up

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026

Iowa’s fall harvest started slow as fields remained wet, but they are starting to make some progress as things dry out. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says it’s not full speed ahead yet, but at least there is field work going on.

Naig said the frosty conditions of tonight will be welcome for the harvest as it will cool things down. He says they continue to monitor the quality of the crop.

Naig say there will be plenty of propane for grain dryers and for homes for the rest of the autumn into the winter season.

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button