Local Sports

2026 High School Football: Week 8 Area Scores

October 10, 2026

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland7 seconds agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026

Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 8 in the KIOW listening area:

*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*

8-Player

Remsen St. Mary’s 60, North Iowa 41

#8 North Union 68, Northwood-Kensett 6

#7 Bishop Garrigan 51, West Bend-Mallard 12

Class A

West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 14

#6 West Fork 35, Lake Mills 0

#3 Saint Ansgar 42, Clayton Ridge 0

Class 1A

#6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

South Hardin 39, Central Springs 0

Class 2A

Osage 40, Forest City 6

Class 3A

#2 Clear Lake 55, Charles City 0

Algona 42, Webster City 10

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Washington 33, Mason City 13

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland7 seconds agoLast Updated: October 17, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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