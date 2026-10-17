2026 High School Football: Week 8 Area Scores
October 10, 2026
Here are the 2026 Iowa high school football scores from Week 8 in the KIOW listening area:
*Rankings are from the most recent Radio Iowa High School Football Poll*
8-Player
Remsen St. Mary’s 60, North Iowa 41
#8 North Union 68, Northwood-Kensett 6
#7 Bishop Garrigan 51, West Bend-Mallard 12
Class A
West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 14
#6 West Fork 35, Lake Mills 0
#3 Saint Ansgar 42, Clayton Ridge 0
Class 1A
#6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
South Hardin 39, Central Springs 0
Class 2A
Osage 40, Forest City 6
Class 3A
#2 Clear Lake 55, Charles City 0
Algona 42, Webster City 10
Class 4A
Cedar Rapids Washington 33, Mason City 13
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