Winnebago County Making Progress on Data Center, Solar Farm, Battery Storage Ordinance

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors continue to craft revisions to an ordinance that deals with data centers, solar farms, and battery storage. The intention of the supervisors is to protect Winnebago County residents, business, and industry while still creating opportunities for those new industries.

Supervisor Terry Durby has taken examples of ordinances from other Iowa counties and is asking the other supervisors, the County Attorney, and the County Engineer for input on a draft to send to the Winnebago County Zoning Board. That board would create a final draft for approval.

Durby used the data center ordinance from Greene County as a model for Winnebago County. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/10/WinnOrd-1.wav

Durby also pointed to the solar farm issue need to be addressed. He admitted that this portion was modeled after a county in southern Iowa.

The ordinance which Durby reviewed gives a height restriction of 15 feet and must be anti-glare glass. Durby highlighted the other requirements which must be met.

Durby believes that the board will review the model ordinance and revise it to more accurately reflect the needs of Winnebago County.

Battery storage regulations were also discussed by Durby who said that the county is getting some guidance in this area.

The board will continue to gather information in the composition of the new ordinance.