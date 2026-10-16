Freeze Warning Issued for North Iowa Early Saturday Morning

MASON CITY, Iowa — A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday for much of north central and central Iowa, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold is expected to bring the first frost and freeze of the season to the region. Counties under the warning in north central Iowa include Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Emmet, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Wright, Franklin and Butler.

Communities included in the warning are Mason City, Clear Lake, Forest City, Northwood, Lake Mills, Garner, Britt, Belmond, Algona, Clarion, Emmetsburg and Estherville. The warning also covers cities farther south, including Des Moines, Ames, Waterloo, Fort Dodge and Marshalltown.

The weather service said frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could also be damaged, according to the warning.

The weather service urged residents to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.