Forest City Schools Address Homecoming Property Damage Issues

The fall season for school sees various activities including Homecoming. Reports are coming in that the event has become problematic for area residents and the school according to Forest City Community School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

There has been an increase in residents experiencing property damage according to Lehamann.

One of the issues involving the toilet papering of houses and cars, but Lehmann stated that it didn’t stop there this year.

The school board has decided to take action on the problem.

The board is looking ahead to next year to try and curb the vandalism during Homecoming.