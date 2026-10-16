Belmond Fire Department to Make Changes to their Boilers

The Belmond Fire Department may have to update their boilers in the fire station according to Fire Chief Chandler Bachman.

Bachman contacted the plumber who had worked on the boilers before who referred him to a company in Des Moines called McGinnis.

Bachman then talked with Belmond City Manager Cody Nicholas about replacing the system.

Bachman pursued quotes for replacing the boiler system. The prevailing thought by all bidders was to switch to a standard residential water heater. The quotes to replace the boilers however, varied widely.

The council and the department were concerned about the equipment inside which contain water and chemicals that could freeze. The council moved to approve the lowest bid as long as a warranty to the work and equipment was involved.