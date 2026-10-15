Mason City Chase: Kensett Man Charged With Gun, Drug Offenses

MASON CITY, Iowa — A Kensett man faces multiple weapon, drug and traffic charges after a late-night vehicle pursuit in Mason City on Wednesday, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joseph James Buchite, 35, was arrested after a deputy attempted a traffic stop at about 10:14 p.m. Oct. 14 on North Federal Avenue near 16th Street NE.

The vehicle fled, and a pursuit followed, the release said. It reached speeds of more than 60 mph on North Pennsylvania Avenue and then North Delaware Avenue, where the driver stopped and was arrested without further incident.

During the pursuit and arrest, deputies located a firearm, ammunition and suspected marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. The firearm was reported stolen from Clear Lake.

Buchite was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of ammunition as a defendant in a domestic violence protective order, trafficking stolen weapons, third-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), eluding while driving more than 25 mph over the speed limit (second offense), driving under suspension and failure to provide proof of insurance.

He was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, the release said. Mason City police assisted deputies.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088. Rewards may be available.