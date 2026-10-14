Winnebago Lays Off 51 More Workers in Forest City, Total Hits 78

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Winnebago Industries will lay off 51 workers at its Forest City plant on Nov. 9, bringing the number of cuts at the plant this year to 78, according to the Iowa WARN log.

The company filed the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, notice Oct. 9 for its Forest City location at 605 W. Crystal Lake Road. The state lists it as a mass layoff. The Des Moines Register reported the cuts are in the company’s specialty vehicles operation.

The latest round follows a separate notice filed Aug. 13 for 27 workers at the same plant, with layoffs set for Nov. 30, according to the state log. Winnebago announced a manufacturing consolidation in Iowa and Indiana that month. In an Aug. 13 news release, the company said it was seeking to align operations with market demand, according to the Register.

Under the consolidation, Winnebago now builds its motorhomes in Forest City, including the Class B camper vans previously made in Lake Mills. Its towable RVs are built in Middlebury, Indiana, the Register reported.

The cuts come as a trade dispute between the United States and Canada adds pressure to the industry. Camper Report, an RV industry website, wrote that tariffs that escalated in late August will raise prices across the cross-border supply chain for new RVs. The site reported that tariffs on manufacturing inputs such as plywood, plastics and wiring would increase overall production costs, according to the Register.

Winnebago laid off 311 Iowa workers in 2025 as it closed plants in Charles City and Waverly, the Register reported. The state log has not listed a 2026 notice for the announced Lake Mills closure, and the number of employees affected has not been reported.

The company moved its corporate headquarters from Forest City to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, in 2021 but still carries out most of its RV manufacturing in northern Iowa, employing about 2,000 workers, according to the Register.

Winnebago fell short of Wall Street projections in its third-quarter earnings report in June. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results Oct. 21.