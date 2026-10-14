MBT KIOW Prep of the Week October 14, 2026
Forest City Senior Colin Thompson
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior from Forest City High School. Colin Thompson had a record-setting week on the gridiron last week for the Indians. In their game at North Fayette Valley, Thompson had five receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns, with 10 tackles and an interception on defense. His stellar performance helped him set new school records for single-season receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, as well as the career receiving touchdowns record. Congratulations to Colin Thompson of Forest City, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
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