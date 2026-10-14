James “Jim” Oulman, 83, of Forest City, died October 8, 2026, in his home.

There will be a Celebration of Life visitation at Boman Fine Arts Center, 225 John K. Hanson Dr., Forest City, IA, on Sunday, October 18, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Burial of cremains will be at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, IA.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

Jim Oulman was born on December 22, 1942, to Russell and Andrina (Hylland) Oulman. He attended Newton #1 School in Winnebago County for his first eight years of education before graduating from Lake Mills Community High School in 1960. He continued his education at Mason City Junior College, graduating in 1963, and later attended several years of night school.

Throughout his career, Jim worked at LM Plastics, John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works, and Winnebago Industries. He spent 33 years as a full-time employee at Winnebago Industries, followed by another eight years as a consultant. Jim truly enjoyed his work and the many years he spent with the company.

Jim was also dedicated to serving his community and generously gave his time to several organizations and boards. He served on the Forest City Council, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, and was involved with the Winnebago Historical Society, Heritage Park of North Iowa, and numerous other city and county boards.

Jim’s true love was his family. He met Sharon Anderson, and the two were married on January 5, 1963 in Walters, MN. Together, they raised three sons, Jeff, Paul, and Tom. Over the years, their family grew to include daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Jim’s family meant the world to him, and he will be deeply missed by all of them.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Sharon; his sons, Paul (Theresa) and Tom (Kim); daughter-in-law, Sheila Oulman; 8 grandchildren, Hannah (Andre), Molly (Mitchell), Ben, Greta, Jackson (Alyssa), Lauren, Janelle (Jacob), and Sarah (Levi); 4 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Cooper, Hazel, and Miles; brother, Ray (Marlene); and many nieces and nephews and other loved ones.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Andrina Oulman; his son, Jeff; his grandson, Mitchell Price; and his brother, Richard (Charlotte).