I-35 Southbound Ramps at U.S. 18 Near Clear Lake to Close Oct. 19 for Repairs

MASON CITY, Iowa — Ramps on southbound Interstate 35 at the Avenue of the Saints/U.S. 18 interchange south of Clear Lake will close Monday morning for roadway repairs, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The ramps at Exit 190 will close at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, weather permitting, and will stay closed through the day until repair work at the ramp access points is finished, the Iowa DOT’s Mason City construction office said. The work is expected to take one day.

The closure will affect drivers on I-35 and U.S. 18. No marked detour route will be posted, but a digital message board will guide drivers, according to the DOT.

Drivers on westbound U.S. 18 who want to go south on I-35 should take I-35 north to Exit 193, turn around and head south, the DOT said.

Drivers on southbound I-35 who want to go east on U.S. 18 should continue south to Exit 188, exit, turn around and take northbound I-35 back to Exit 190, according to the DOT.

The Iowa DOT reminded motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. Drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts, the department said.