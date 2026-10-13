The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for October 13, 2026
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will met on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.
2. Discussion, with possible action, regarding ordinances for crypto, solar, data centers,
and battery fields.
3. Discussion, with possible action, regarding AI policy.
4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.
5. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.
6. Open Forum.
7. Consider for approval Resolution to create new fund.
8. Consider for approval Recorder’s Quarterly report.
9. Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.
10.Consider for approval County claims
11. Possible closed session “to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of Winnebago County in such litigation” Iowa Code 21.5(1)(c).
12. Consider for approval action from closed session
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