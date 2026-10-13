Mason City Highway 122 on Track to Fully Reopen by Thanksgiving; I-35 Closures Coming Near Avenue of the Saints

MASON CITY, Iowa — Several major road construction projects across North Iowa are nearing completion, while new work is getting underway on Interstate 35 and the Avenue of the Saints, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Iowa DOT spokesman Pete Hjelmstad said crews are making progress on Highway 122 in Mason City, with paving of the main roadway expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

“Then we’ve got about a week and a half of sidewalks and side streets to do yet,” Hjelmstad said. “As far as getting it fully open to traffic, we’re still on the timeframe of around Thanksgiving.”

Hjelmstad said traffic could be shifted to one lane in each direction on the proper sides of Highway 122 by late October, although additional median work will still be needed.

Highway 65 in Mason City has reopened to one lane in each direction, with the inside lanes currently carrying traffic. Crews are finishing sod and lighting work, and the highway is expected to fully reopen during the final week of October, according to the Iowa DOT.

Another project is underway along the Avenue of the Saints, beginning near Eisenhower Avenue and extending about four miles east. Crews are installing paved shoulders to improve safety.

“Those are for safety, that way if somebody does get distracted or something and run off the road a little bit, they’ve got the paved shoulders to help them recover before they hit the gravel shoulder, which would be a little more challenging,” Hjelmstad said.

That work is expected to continue for the next couple of weeks, and lane closures are possible.

Drivers using Interstate 35 near the Avenue of the Saints interchange should also prepare for a new project beginning sometime next week. Crews will remove and replace asphalt in the southbound driving lane, which will temporarily close two interchange connections, Hjelmstad said.

“But if you’re going to be going southbound, you will not be able to take the exit and go west on the Avenue,” Hjelmstad said. “If you’re going westbound on the Avenue, you can’t go south on I-35.”

Message boards will be posted ahead of the closures to notify motorists.

Farther north, microsurfacing work on I-35 from Highway 9 north is expected to be completed by Wednesday. Guardrail installation, pavement markings and additional patching will follow, meaning traffic restrictions could continue into November, according to the Iowa DOT.

On Highway 9 between Highway 218 and Riceville, crews are finishing seeding work. Pavement marking is expected next week, which should complete that resurfacing project.

The Iowa DOT encourages motorists to watch for changing traffic patterns and use caution in construction zones.